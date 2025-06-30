Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $89.04 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $90.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.