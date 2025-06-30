DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Buys 6,600 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.22% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,700,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 88,948 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,928,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 469,893 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,006,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,339 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 131,172 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 698,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

DFNM stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

