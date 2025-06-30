Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in ResMed by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $255.02 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.22 and a 1 year high of $271.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.27.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on shares of ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,680,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,580,799.20. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.74, for a total transaction of $439,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,923.32. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,132 shares of company stock worth $7,075,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

