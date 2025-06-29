Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 76 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $301.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $214.49 and a 52-week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

