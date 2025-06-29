Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.49. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 9,045 shares.

Deswell Industries Trading Up 1.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

Deswell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Deswell Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deswell Industries stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Deswell Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DSWL Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Deswell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

