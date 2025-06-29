Emerald Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Emerald Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,353,829,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,474 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1067 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

