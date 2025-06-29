Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) versus Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Financial Survey

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) and Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barrett Business Services and Cap Gemini”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services $1.14 billion 0.94 $52.99 million $1.95 21.48 Cap Gemini $23.91 billion 1.22 $1.81 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Cap Gemini has higher revenue and earnings than Barrett Business Services.

This table compares Barrett Business Services and Cap Gemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services 4.45% 24.55% 7.09% Cap Gemini N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Barrett Business Services and Cap Gemini, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cap Gemini 0 0 0 0 0.00

Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.42%. Given Barrett Business Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than Cap Gemini.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cap Gemini shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Barrett Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cap Gemini pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Barrett Business Services pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Barrett Business Services has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Cap Gemini has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats Cap Gemini on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client’s existing workforce. The company provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. It serves electronics manufacturers, light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, restaurant franchises, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Cap Gemini

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment, as well as designs and develops technological solutions in data strategy and architecture, data engineering, information governance, data science and analytics, artificial intelligence, and data-driven innovation fields. In addition, the company offers cloud infrastructure services for its clients to build an optimal, agile, and secure foundation for business transformations; and business process outsourcing and transactional services, as well as installation and maintenance services for its clients' IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; banking, capital markets, and insurance; manufacturing and life sciences; public sector; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. Capgemini SE has strategic partnerships with Adobe, AWS, Aveva, Dassault Systèmes, DELL, Duck Creek, Google, Guidewire, IBM/Redhat, Intel, Majesco, Microsoft, Mistral AI, Nvidia, OpenText, Oracle, Pega, PTC, Qualcomm, Salesforce, SAP, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ServiceNow, Tenemos, UiPath, Unity, Verizon, and VMware. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

