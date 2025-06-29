Avon Protection (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Shares Up 7.6% – Time to Buy?

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$26.05 and last traded at C$26.05. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.76.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

