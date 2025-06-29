Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.19. 346,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 471,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pernod Ricard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.2%

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

