Guerra Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guerra Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $181.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.01. The firm has a market cap of $321.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

