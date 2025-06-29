iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $24.86. 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 41 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

