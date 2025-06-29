Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Emeren Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $1.90. Emeren Group shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 1,016,231 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Emeren Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,005,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 157,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Emeren Group in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Emeren Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 792,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 165,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

