Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 164,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 16,464.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 31,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Southern Company has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

