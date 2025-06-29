KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,788 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 29,602 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of FedEx worth $76,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,682,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,236 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after acquiring an additional 734,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,686,000 after acquiring an additional 109,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after acquiring an additional 323,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $906,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,044 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.69. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Cfra Research raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

