Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.75.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $385.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

