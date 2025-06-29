Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $563.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

