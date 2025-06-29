Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 446 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.75.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $385.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

