Luda Technology Group (NYSE:LUD) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Luda Technology Group (NYSE:LUD – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. 24,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 42,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Luda Technology Group Trading Down 3.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45.

Luda Technology Group Company Profile

We are a manufacturer and trader of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings products. Our history began with Luda HK which was incorporated in Hong Kong in 2004 and is principally engaged in the trading of steel flanges and fittings. In 2005, the Company’s business expanded further upstream when Luda PRC was set up to commence the manufacturing of flanges and fittings with self-owned factory in China.

