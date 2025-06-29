International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stake Cut by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.5% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after buying an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $289.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $173.38 and a one year high of $296.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.93 and its 200-day moving average is $247.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.