Comparing Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) and Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) and Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and Steven Madden”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yue Yuen Industrial $8.18 billion 0.30 $392.42 million N/A N/A Steven Madden $2.28 billion 0.78 $169.39 million $2.32 10.59

Profitability

Yue Yuen Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Steven Madden.

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and Steven Madden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A Steven Madden 7.26% 21.63% 13.24%

Risk & Volatility

Yue Yuen Industrial has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steven Madden has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yue Yuen Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Steven Madden shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Steven Madden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Yue Yuen Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Steven Madden pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Steven Madden pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Yue Yuen Industrial and Steven Madden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yue Yuen Industrial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Steven Madden 0 8 0 0 2.00

Steven Madden has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.04%. Given Steven Madden’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Steven Madden is more favorable than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Summary

Steven Madden beats Yue Yuen Industrial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland. It retails sportswear, outdoor, and leisure products; and operates a sport service platform, which includes events, venues, media, broadcasting, shopping, activities, registration, ticketing, and other sports-related services online and offline for event sponsorship, promotions, sports center operations, and design services. In addition, the company provides commercial spaces to retailers and distributors; and corporate management consultation services. Further, it trades in footwear. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands. The Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment offers handbags, apparel, small leather goods, belts, soft accessories, fashion scarves, wraps, gifting, and other accessories under the Steve Madden, Anne Klein, Betsey Johnson, and Dolce Vita brands. The Direct-to-Consumer segment operates Steve Madden and Dolce Vita full-price retail stores, Steve Madden outlet stores and concessions, and digital e-commerce websites. The Licensing segment engages in the licensing of the Steve Madden and Betsey Johnson trademarks for the sale of select apparel, accessory, home categories, and other non-core products. In addition, the company distributes its products in the wholesale channel through department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers, independent stores, and clubs. Further, it markets its products and services through digital brand marketing, social media and influencer marketing, experiential events, in-store and online promotions, and public relations. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

