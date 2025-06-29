Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 3,297 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,313,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,149,000 after purchasing an additional 535,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $265,789.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,921.53. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Wall Street Zen raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.