Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $194.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.91. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

