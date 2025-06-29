Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,342,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,051,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,956,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,457,000 after acquiring an additional 742,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 740,980 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.