Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Viewtran Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Viewtran Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.
Viewtran Group Stock Up 9,900.0%
Viewtran Group Company Profile
Viewtran Group, Inc provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc in November 2013.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viewtran Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
Receive News & Ratings for Viewtran Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewtran Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.