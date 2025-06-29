Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $349.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.75 and a 200-day moving average of $330.47. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $350.47.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

