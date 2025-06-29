Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 631 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $103.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.8975 dividend. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.