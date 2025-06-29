Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.05 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 23.05 ($0.32). Approximately 33,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 130,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.32).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 57.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James Lesser sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.33), for a total value of £3,000 ($4,116.92). Insiders have sold a total of 266,666 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,484 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

