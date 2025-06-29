Strid Group LLC Boosts Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Strid Group LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMOP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 7,318.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,420,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,562,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,336,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,798,000 after acquiring an additional 182,038 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $38.25 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

