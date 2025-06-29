Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 198 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,347.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,021,000 after purchasing an additional 373,100 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

