Skylands Capital LLC Makes New $755,000 Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 6,116.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $19,331,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $236,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

BWXT stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.77. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $145.33.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.09.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

