Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 830,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group accounts for about 1.3% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. BIP Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MFG opened at $5.56 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.