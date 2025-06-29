Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 830,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group accounts for about 1.3% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. BIP Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of MFG opened at $5.56 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.39.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
