Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Price Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 334.60 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 333.40 ($4.58). 848,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,150,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317.60 ($4.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.96) price target on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 293.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 293.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 197.67. The company has a market capitalization of £620.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Molten Ventures is one of the most active venture capital firms in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We believe it is our role to support the visionary entrepreneurs who will invent the future. We fuel their growth with our ‘energy’ in the form of truly patient capital, access to international networks and decades of experience building businesses.

