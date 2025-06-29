OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Trading Up 11.9% – Still a Buy?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 1,669,760 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 326% from the average session volume of 392,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.70 ($0.09).

OPG Power Ventures Stock Up 11.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.08. The firm has a market cap of £30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG operates and develops power generation assets in India and currently has 414 MW in operation principally under the group captive model and 62MW of Solar assets.

OPG has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since May 2008 and since listing in 2008, the Company has grown from 20 MW of generating capacity to 476 MW, consistently delivering strong results as well as growth.

In our view India provides exciting and dynamic opportunities in our sector given its low and rising per capita consumption of electricity as well as India’s overall economic growth estimates.

