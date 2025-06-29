Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €1,864.50 ($2,193.53) and last traded at €1,864.50 ($2,193.53). Approximately 454,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1,738.00 ($2,044.71).

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 138.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €1,685.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €1,202.62.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

