Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 123,960 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 122,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Down 14.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

