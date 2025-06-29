Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maiden Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,827 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $656.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $599.18 and a 200 day moving average of $595.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $661.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

