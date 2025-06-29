Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 123,960 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 122,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About Rokmaster Resources
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
