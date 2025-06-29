Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires Shares of 5,350 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.5356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

