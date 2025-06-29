NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Trading 3.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. 608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12,308% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.
About NSK
NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.
