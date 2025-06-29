Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Shares Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.00. 1,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.
Anglo American Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
