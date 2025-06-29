Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Shares Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 85,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 48,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Down 8.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 11.40. The company has a market cap of C$62.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.16.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company is engaged in developing Interleukin-4 Empowered Cytokines that specifically target the Interleukin-4 Receptor which is over-expressed by 20 different cancers, cancer stem cells and immunosuppressive cells of the tumor microenvironment.

