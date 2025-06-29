Guerra Advisors Inc Invests $4.05 Million in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up 2.3% of Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

