Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

