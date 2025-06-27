Quilter Plc Sells 59 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Quilter Plc lowered its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $506.74 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $522.97. The company has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $439.93 and a 200 day moving average of $375.18.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.13.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

