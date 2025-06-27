Sabal Trust CO Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $614.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $582.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.03. The firm has a market cap of $609.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.37.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

