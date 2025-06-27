Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) Financial Review

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Cango shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cango and Mail Ru Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $110.21 million 4.36 $41.07 million ($0.02) -231.75 Mail Ru Group $1.58 billion N/A -$401.22 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cango has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mail Ru Group.

Cango has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mail Ru Group has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and Mail Ru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 0.24% 0.11% 0.08% Mail Ru Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cango beats Mail Ru Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services. It also provides automotive financing facilitation services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers, which comprises credit origination, credit assessment, credit servicing, and delinquent asset management services; facilitating financing transactions of car purchases for car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Mail Ru Group

VK International Public Joint-Stock Company operates as a technology company in Russia and internationally. It operates through Social Platforms and Media Content, EdTech, Technologies for Business, and Ecosystem Services and Other Business Lines segments. The company’s projects include social networks, games, education, goods and services, productivity, devices, media and entertainment, app stores, messengers, social services, and ecosystem services. It also provides marketing and advertising, communications and productivity, cloud data, analytics, authorization and registration, finances, HR, and social projects solutions for businesses; cloud platforms and data management, corporate communication services, tax monitoring platform, and other corporate software solutions; and business digitizing solutions, which range from online promotion to cloud services. It enables users to communicate, play, listen to music, watch, and create videos, and receive professional training and skills. The company was formerly known as VK Company Limited and changed its name to VK International Public Joint-Stock Company in August 2023. VK International Public Joint-Stock Company was founded in 1998 and is based in Kaliningrad, Russia.

