Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $12.53 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

