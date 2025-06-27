Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,365 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.