Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

SCHM stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

