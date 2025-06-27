RAM Investment Partners LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.52. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.